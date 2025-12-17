Namibia: African Stars Will Get Back to Its Best Soon - Elemu

African Stars Football Club assistant coach Agnus Elemu has attributed the team's inconsistent form this season to a spate of injuries to key players, but remains confident the defending champions will soon return to their best.

The Namibia Premier Football League title holders have struggled to replicate the dominance they displayed during the 2024/25 campaign, when they clinched the Debmarine Namibia Premier Football League crown for a second consecutive season.

After 13 matches last season, African Stars had recorded seven wins, five draws, and just one defeat to sit top of the log with 26 points. This season, however, the Katutura-based side finds itself in third place, having collected 23 points from six victories, five draws, and two losses.

Speaking to Nampa on Saturday after their one-all draw against UNAM Football Club, Elemu said the team's championship pedigree remains intact, despite their recent struggles.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"There are a number of factors behind our current results. Several of our key players are injured. Mbakondja (Tjahikika) is injured, Vangapi (Vevangapi Mbuende) is also injured, and our captain, Ronald Ketjijere, was unavailable as he was attending to matters in South Africa. In total, we were without three or four regular starters," he said.

Elemu added that the situation would improve once the squad is back to full strength.

"Sooner or later, when all our players are available, we will bounce back. We will start doing things the way everyone expects, especially our supporters. The team will come back stronger and make them proud," Elemu said.

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.