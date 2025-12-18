Sudan: Needs Rise As People Continue to Flee Fighting in Kordofan

Families continue to flee intense hostilities across the Kordofan region of Sudan and humanitarian needs are surging, the UN said in an update on Wednesday.

Since Sunday, more than 1,000 people were newly displaced from Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan state, as well as the towns of Dilling and El Koaik.

They are reportedly seeking shelter in four other states: North and West Kordofan, Khartoum and White Nile.

Thousands on the move

Fighting across the Kordofans has intensified as the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue their battle for control of the country.

Humanitarians report that people have also been arriving in White Nile from parts of West Kordofan state that have seen intense clashes this month, including the towns of Babanusa and Heglig.

Some 1,600 people - mainly women and children - arrived in the city of Kosti in White Nile state on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

Tough journey to safety

Many of the arrivals endured journeys lasting over a week - often through neighbouring South Sudan - and showed clear signs of trauma, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq told journalists in New York.

"While our humanitarian partners are providing them with basic shelter, health, water, sanitation, food and protection assistance, needs are outstripping available resources," he said.

"At the same time, our partners report that more than 3,000 people have crossed from the Kordofan region into Yida in South Sudan in recent days, with further displacement expected."

More arrivals expected

Meanwhile, people from the Kordofan and Darfur regions in Sudan are fleeing farther east in Gedaref state. Around 2,500 people recently arrived in the locality of Al Fao, authorities reported on Monday, with more expected in the coming days.

Displacement also continues to rise in the town of Ad Dabbah in Northern state, where more than 15,000 people from the Kordofan and Darfur regions are already sheltering in Al Afad camp.

"Assistance is being scaled up, but efforts to support food security and livelihoods and provide cash assistance remain critically underfunded," Mr. Haq said.

Millions displaced nationwide

The UN migration agency, IOM, estimates that more than 9.3 million people remain internally displaced across Sudan's 18 states, alongside over three million returnees in nine states. More than half are children.

"Nearly one third of displaced families and one fifth of returnee households have reported going a full day and night without food in the past month, while access to healthcare and sanitation remains severely limited," Mr. Haq said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is also sounding the alarm over reports that more than 70 health workers and some 5,000 civilians have been forcibly detained in Nyala, capital of South Darfur state, he added.

Protect civilians, allow aid delivery

As the war grinds on, the UN continues to call for the protection of civilians and safe humanitarian access across Sudan.

This past Saturday, six peacekeepers from Bangladesh were killed in drone attacks targeting a UN logistics base in Kadugli. They were deployed with the UN force in Abyei, the disputed region on the border with South Sudan.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk noted that at least 104 civilians have been killed in drone attacks across the Kordofan region since 4 December, including in a strike that hit a kindergarten and a hospital.