Zambia Lawmakers Approve Constitutional Changes Ahead of 2026 Vote

Zambian lawmakers approved amendments to the country's constitution on Monday, reshaping the composition of parliament less than a year before national elections scheduled for August 2026.

Members of parliament passed the Constitution Amendment Bill 2025, known as Bill No. 7, by a vote of 131 to 2, surpassing the two-thirds majority required for constitutional changes. Proceedings were broadcast from the capital, Lusaka.

The bill increases the number of elected parliamentary seats and introduces 40 reserved seats for women, youth, and people with disabilities. It also removes the two-term limit for mayors, allowing them to seek re-election beyond two five-year terms.

Justice Minister Princess Kasune said the amendments were intended to promote fairness and inclusion. The bill now awaits President Hakainde Hichilema's signature to become law.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Opposition lawmakers, civil society groups, and church organizations had opposed the changes, arguing the bill was rushed through parliament and could advantage the ruling United Party for National Development ahead of the polls. Opposition MP Francis Kapyanga said he would not support what he called an illegitimate process.

Hichilema, who is eligible to run for a second and final presidential term, acknowledged the reforms had divided opinion but said the outcome of the parliamentary vote must be respected.

Daba's newsletter is now on Substack. Sign up here to get the best of Africa's investment landscape

Key Takeaways

The passage of Bill No. 7 marks one of the most significant constitutional changes in Zambia since the current charter was adopted in 2016. By expanding parliament and reserving seats for underrepresented groups, the government says it is strengthening inclusion in national decision-making. Critics remain concerned about the timing. With elections eight months away, opposition parties argue the changes could reshape electoral boundaries and campaign dynamics in ways that favor incumbents. Supporters counter that the reforms address long-standing gaps in representation. The removal of mayoral term limits also shifts power at the local level, potentially entrenching political influence in urban councils. How these changes affect voter turnout, party strategy, and legal challenges will be closely watched as Zambia heads into a tightly contested election cycle. Markets and investors will monitor political stability in the run-up to 2026, as Zambia continues to rebuild credibility after its debt restructuring and seeks to sustain economic recovery.