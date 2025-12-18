Rwanda: Inside Rwanda's Booming Avocado Value Chain

Export of avocados rose from $840,500 in 2019/20 to $8.6 million in 2024/25.

S&I Fresh started exporting avocados abroad in 2021 with just 200 kilogrammes per week. Four years on, the Kigali-based company has become a snapshot of Rwanda's fast-rising avocado industry, one shaped by farmer and investor participation, government support and expanding global demand.

The company's Managing Director, Sada Gakuru, told The New Times that its exports gradually increased and now range between five and 12 tonnes per week, depending on seasonal factors - whether harvests are relatively small or large.

That growth, she explained, has been underpinned by public investment and clear policy direction.

Because of the efforts the government has put in place, many avocado trees have been planted across Rwanda. As a result, more people have joined the avocado sector, which has increased the available quantities, Gakuru pointed out.

"Before, there were only a few exporters, but now we have become many in this avocado sector," Gakuru said, adding that the expansion has also been in line with widened market availability and access.

Today, S&I Fresh exports mainly to Dubai and the wider Middle East and is positioning itself to enter Europe.

Expanding exports, markets

At national level, the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) sees avocados as one of Rwanda's most promising horticultural exports.

Rwanda's avocado value chain has expanded sharply over the past five years, becoming a dependable source of income for farmers and exporters alike. Export volumes and earnings have surged alongside global demand.

NAEB data shows exports rose from about 840 tonnes valued at $840,500 in 2019/20 to more than 4,201 tonnes generating over $8.6 million in 2024/25. That represents a five-fold increase in volume and a ten-fold rise in export revenue, reflecting stronger international prices.

Avocados' share of Rwanda's total horticultural export revenues also climbed from 2.93 per cent to over 10 per cent over the same period.

NAEB Chief Executive Officer Claude Bizimana told The New Times the market for avocados is very broad and highly accessible, indicating that the government of Rwanda has made efforts to secure diversified markets worldwide, including Africa, Europe, and Asia.

"This is part of the Government's strategy to continuously secure profitable markets for farmers engaged in avocado production," he stated.

"On 12 November, Rwanda and China signed a trade agreement allowing the export of avocados to China--an important milestone for our investors as they begin to explore this new market," Bizimana said, referring to how the recent trade diplomacy has opened new frontiers.

He added "as the government has set a target to increase avocado exports by 2029, major markets such as China and India are highly anticipated by farmers and exporters in Rwanda."

Under the fifth Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation (PSTA 5), Rwanda targets to increase avocado export revenues to more than $12.9 million by 2029, according to the blueprint.

Avocado's potential

Beyond exports, Gakuru said, the avocado business has proven to be a reliable engine for jobs and foreign exchange, pointing out that the crop's value chain is labour-intensive and inclusive.

"Along the value chain, a single shipment can benefit about 100 people - from the farmers, workers, harvesters, transporters including drivers who bring in the produce, to those who do sorting and packing."

S&I Fresh employs 30 permanent staff, grows avocados on 14 hectares and aggregates the fruit from partner farmers and suppliers to meet international demand.

On the sector's outlook, Gakuru said the opportunity is evident.

"The potential is very high and poised to grow to an even higher level," she observed.

Avocado farmer Antoine Ingenera grows the crop on five hectares in Rukara sector, Kayonza District.

He told The New Times that avocado is a good crop that gives yields twice a year, and there are markets within the country and outside. Processing factories locally prefer to buy avocados of Hass and Fuerte varieties, while another part of the harvest is sold to exporters.

"When the harvest is good, everything is sold, and supply still falls short of demand," he said.

"Since not all the trees have started producing yet, we are currently harvesting four tonnes in three months. We expect production to increase next year," he said.

Where Rwanda's avocados come from

Rwanda grows many avocado varieties, with Hass and Fuerte dominating exports. The country counts 9,654 avocado farmers tending 549,074 trees - 73 per cent Hass and 27 per cent Fuerte, NAEB data indicates. Notably, about 88 per cent of these trees are between zero and six years old, pointing to further production gains as orchards mature.

Avocados destined for export are sourced across the country and transported to Kigali for packing and shipment. The Northern Province--particularly Musanze, Burera and Gicumbi leads production due to a high concentration of mature, well-managed trees.

The Eastern Province, including Kayonza, Ngoma and Rwamagana, has the largest number of trees nationally, though many are still young and not yet at full yield.

Overall, the Northern Province contributes about 50 per cent of total output, the Southern Province 40 percent, and the Eastern Province 10 per cent.

Global destinations and logistics

Rwanda has steadily diversified its avocado markets across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, according to NAEB. Key destinations include the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, Spain, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Qatar.

Currently, around 90 per cent of exports go to the UAE, with the remainder shipped to Europe or sold through cross-border trade with Uganda and DR Congo, estimates NAEB.

While air freight has traditionally dominated, exporters are increasingly exploring sea freight to cut costs and boost competitiveness.

What's driving production

Different factors are fuelling the sector's momentum. NAEB indicated that they include expanded fruit-growing areas, newly productive orchards, rising global demand and the consistently high quality of Rwandan fruit.

Investments in irrigation technology, improved fertiliser use and better agronomic practices have contributed to increased yields and quality. During the 2023-2024 fiscal year, priorities included boosting national fruit yields, strengthening pest and disease management, and building capacity across the value chain.

Investment opportunities and the road ahead

Rwanda's fruit sector offers strong investment prospects in production and processing, according to NAEB.

Also, it indicated, six small-scale fruit-processing factories are already operating, increasing demand for raw produce, while local and international demand for fruit-based products continues to grow.

Looking ahead, the government plans to expand land dedicated to priority export crops under the second phase of National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), increasing acreage by 22.3 per cent, from 79,409 hectares to 97,100 hectares by 2029.

A flagship project, NAEB stated, will allocate 800 hectares for grafted avocado production across Rusizi, Huye, Nyanza, Rwamagana and Bugesera, benefiting about 1,600 smallholder farmers and targeting the planting of 240,000 avocado seedlings by 2029.

To support export growth, the country is upgrading post-harvest and logistics infrastructure - modernising packhouses, building new cold rooms and studying the feasibility of an automated avocado packhouse.

The Kigali Wholesale Market under development in Kigali Special Economic Zone is expected to further streamline distribution, while successful sea freight trials and ongoing talks with cargo operators aim to lower costs and improve reliability.