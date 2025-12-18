Rwanda: Despite the Gains in Public Health, We Still Have Work to Do

The latest Rwanda Demographic and Health Survey (RDHS) findings offer a compelling snapshot of a country that has invested deliberately in strengthening its health system and is now reaping the rewards of that commitment. The gains recorded, particularly in access to essential health services, are not accidental.

They reflect years of prioritising community-based care, expanding health infrastructure, equipping frontline workers, and ensuring that no Rwandan is left behind when it comes to primary healthcare. These achievements should be recognised because they demonstrate what is possible when policy, investment, and community engagement converge toward a shared objective.

Yet, even as the country celebrates these advancements, the survey is equally clear about the areas where Rwanda must move with greater urgency. The stubborn rate of teen pregnancies remains a painful reminder that access to health services alone is not enough.

This challenge speaks to deeper issues around education, social norms, protection of young girls, and comprehensive reproductive health information. Addressing teen pregnancies will require stronger collaboration across government institutions, communities, parents, schools, and civil society. It calls for courageous conversations, targeted interventions, and an environment where adolescents can make informed decisions about their wellbeing.

Stunting too remains an area where progress has been made but not at the pace required for a country with Rwanda's ambitions. Malnutrition erodes the future of children long before they can reach their potential.

While investments in nutrition programmes, early childhood development, and social protection have produced improvements, the latest findings show that more must be done to eliminate stunting swiftly and sustainably. Nutrition is not only a health issue but a development imperative that determines the quality of the future workforce and the country's long term competitiveness.

The lesson from this survey is simple. Rwanda has demonstrated the ability to transform its health landscape through focused effort, but the next chapter demands even greater resolve. This is a moment for less celebration and more mobilisation. The positive outcomes should energise, not relax, our commitment. The gaps identified must become national priorities, pursued with the same determination that expanded access to healthcare in the first place.

If Rwanda is to continue its people-centred trajectory, then reducing teen pregnancies and eliminating stunting must become collective missions. The survey has shown what is working. It has also shown where we are falling short.

The responsibility now is to act decisively so that future reports will not only celebrate progress but confirm that no child or adolescent is being left behind.