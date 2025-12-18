Kenya Navy Marks 61st Anniversary With Family-Centered Celebrations in Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya -- The Kenya Navy marked its 61st anniversary with a colourful ceremony at Lieutenant Colonel Kimaro Stadium inside the Kenya Navy Base, Mtongwe, in Mombasa County, celebrating its history, achievements and the role of service families in supporting national defence.

The annual event, popularly known as Kenya Navy Day, was presided over by the Commander Kenya Navy, Major General Paul Otieno, and brought together serving personnel, veterans and their families in a show of pride, unity and esprit de corps.

Observed every year on December 14, Kenya Navy Day commemorates the establishment of the Navy as a service within the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF). It also provides an opportunity to reflect on operational milestones achieved over the year and to reaffirm the service's commitment to safeguarding Kenya's maritime interests.

This year's celebrations placed special emphasis on recognising the sacrifices made by Kenya Navy families, whose support enables personnel to serve during often lengthy and demanding deployments.

In appreciation, families were treated to sea rides aboard Kenya Navy Ships KNS Jasiri and KNS Shupavu, offering them a rare glimpse into the operational environment in which their loved ones serve.

The programme also featured activities designed to promote fitness, teamwork and cohesion among personnel, including a swimming competition that highlighted camaraderie and discipline within the service.

Families and children enjoyed a range of recreational activities at the stadium, including bouncing castles, chess, tug-of-war and other games.

A communal luncheon, live entertainment and prize-giving ceremony added to the festive atmosphere, while children received Christmas gifts.

Addressing attendees, Major General Otieno expressed his appreciation to families for their unwavering support, noting that their resilience and understanding are critical to the Navy's success.

"To everyone present, thank you for making this day meaningful. Enjoy the celebrations, cherish time with your families and continue to uphold the spirit of togetherness that defines the Kenya Navy," he said.

The anniversary celebrations were preceded by a series of community and environmental activities, including tree planting, beach clean-up exercises and a 30-kilometre walk within Mombasa County.