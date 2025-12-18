Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Towers Above Rivals Says Mutsvangwa

Zanu-PF's Secretary for Information and Publicity and party national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has said the ruling party is united and firmly behind President Emmerson Mnangagwa describing the relationship between the party, its leader and the electorate as "a happy marriage".

Addressing journalists at Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare, Mutsvangwa pointed to a key resolution adopted at the party's recent 22nd National People's Conference in Mutare as evidence of internal cohesion.

"Resolution number one was passed with unanimity by the delegates of the party at the 22nd National People's Conference in Mutare. There was no challenge from the floor," he said, adding that this reflected "the acumen of the leadership of His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa".

Mutsvangwa said subsequent high-level meetings including the National Consultative Assembly, the Politburo and the Central Committee had further underlined the president's authority within the party.

"They showed the symphony and authority of President Mnangagwa as he led the party. The marriage between President Mnangagwa and the party is a happy marriage," he said.

He also linked the party's recent by-election successes to what he described as growing public support.

"Our victory in by-elections shows a happy marriage between President Mnangagwa and the electorate. Zanu-PF is winning. We are living up to our democratic credentials as a party," Mutsvangwa told reporters.

Dismissing criticism from outside the party, he said Zanu-PF placed greater value on its internal processes than on dissenting voices beyond its structures.

"We believe in what goes on within the party rather than what is said elsewhere," he said, referring to individuals he claimed had challenged the party's position but failed to gain traction.

Mutsvangwa also invoked President Mnangagwa's liberation war credentials arguing that his experience set him apart from critics.

"No one has the institutional memory of the revolution more than President Mnangagwa. He spent years in prison," he said.

Zanu-PF has repeatedly emphasised unity and continuity of leadership as it prepares for future electoral contests with party officials insisting that internal consensus remains strong despite periodic public debate.