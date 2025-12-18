Botswana: Health Ministry Makes Strides Despite Challenges

Serowe — RELOCATION OF PRIMARY HEALTHCARE SERVICES

In April 2025, primary healthcare services, including clinics and health posts, were relocated from the Ministry of Health to the Ministry of Local Government and Traditional Affairs.

Dr Nyanga described the move as a critical step toward bringing health services closer to communities and advancing Universal Health Coverage.

The relocation of Primary Health Care functions marks a significant milestone in Botswana's health sector reform and decentralisation agenda.

NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE

The ministry also initiated stakeholder consultations, through kgotla meetings, council sessions and direct engagements with various stakeholders, on the introduction of a National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme, which aims to achieve Universal Health Coverage.

Dr Nyanga said the NHI would represent a major transformation of Botswana's health system, aiming to ensure equitable access to quality health care for all citizens, regardless of location or socio-economic status.

He said the ministry planned to table the NHI Bill before Parliament during the February 2026 sitting.

ESTABLISHMENT OF PEDIATRIC SURGICAL CENTRES OF EXCELLENCE

Dr Nyanga said the ministry, with support from Kids Operating Room (KidsOR) and funding from philanthropists Mr Steve Lansdown and Ms Margaret Lansdown, made significant strides in strengthening pediatric surgical care over the past 12 months. Two such centres were successfully completed at Princess Marina Hospital and Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital, marking a first for the country.

Both facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art, child-specific surgical infrastructure. At Princess Marina Hospital alone, more than 150 children have already received life-changing surgical procedures since the centre became operational in June 2025. As a result, waiting times for pediatric surgery have been drastically reduced.

Dr Nyanga noted, however, that shortages of specialised personnel such as pediatric anaesthetists and nurses remained a key challenge.

In partnership with KidsOR, the ministry is working to build a skilled workforce capable of delivering safe and continuous paediatric surgical care nationwide.

The initiative aims to improve access to safe, timely, and high-quality surgical services for children by establishing pediatric surgical centres of excellence in Botswana.

EXPANSION OF SAFE SURGICAL CAPACITY

To strengthen surgical resilience, Dr Nyanga said a Solar Surgery System is being implemented in 12 hospitals across the country. The initiative is designed to ensure that surgical services can continue uninterrupted during power outages.

He said the KidsOR project, supported by the Lansdowns, had delivered transformative change by reducing waiting times, improving theatre infrastructure, and introducing sustainable energy solutions. With Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital preparing for its official opening and training programmes progressing, Botswana is positioning itself as a regional leader in paediatric surgery in Southern Africa.

EYE CATARACT SURGERY CAMPAIGNS

Two cataract surgery campaigns conducted in 2025 at Selebi Phikwe Government Hospital and Scottish Livingstone Hospital restored sight to a total of 694 Batswana.

Dr Nyanga said many beneficiaries had been on waiting lists for a long time, making 2025 a life-changing year for them. He described the campaigns as a significant milestone in improving eye health and quality of life for hundreds of citizens.

MEDICAL DELIVERY DRONES

Government launched Botswana's medical delivery drones, an innovative breakthrough that will transform the way is has been delivering healthcare across the nation. The initiative is designed to ensure that life-saving and essential medicines reach even the most remote and hard-to-access communities with speed, reliability, and precision.

The innovation, which was launched by President Advocate Duma Boko, aligns with government's commitment to equitable healthcare, as no citizen should be denied timely access to critical treatment.

