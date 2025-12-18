Zimbabwe: Ten Killed As Car Collides Head-On With Truck On Harare-Nyamapanda Road

At least ten people have been killed in a fatal road traffic accident along the Harare-Nyamapanda Road in Mashonaland East province, police have confirmed.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the crash occurred at the 185-kilometre peg near the Suswe area between 11:30am and midday.

According to police, a Honda Fit carrying ten occupants and travelling from Mutoko to Kotwa was involved in a head-on collision with a haulage truck that was heading towards Harare. The truck had four people on board.

"All the ten occupants of the Honda Fit died at the scene," Commissioner Nyathi said

Preliminary investigations suggest that the smaller vehicle may have crossed into the lane of oncoming traffic resulting in the collision.

"It is alleged that the Honda Fit encroached onto the lane of oncoming traffic leading to the crash," said Commissioner Nyathi.

The occupants of the haulage truck survived, though police did not immediately disclose their condition.

The accident adds to growing concerns over road safety in the country where traffic collisions remain a leading cause of sudden death particularly on major highways.

Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing and urged motorists to exercise caution especially during the busy festive travel period.