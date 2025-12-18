Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah's Presidential Task Forces Get Six Extra Members

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has appointed six additional members to the presidential task forces.

The president made this announcement in a statement on Tuesday.

The six new members will join the 51 appointed on 3 December to three tasks forces: on economic recovery, health, and land and housing.

"These appointments are intended to strengthen the task forces' ability to drive focused interventions, improve coordination, and speed up implementation across key national priorities in line with our development agenda," reads the statement.

The task force commissioning was born from the Namibia Public-Private Forum in October.

Emilia Mutenda and Tudiminapo Shindume have been appointed to the economic recovery task force.

To supplement the health task force, the president has appointed Mirjam Matheus and Norman Nanuseb.

She appointed Pomwene Shakela and Natasha Mbai to the land and housing task force to sharpen delivery on land and housing development, and to improve interinstitutional coordination.

Nandi-Ndaitwah expressed confidence in the additional members and wished them well in their new responsibilities.

