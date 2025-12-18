Rwanda: Child Stunting Declines, but Govt Targets Not Met

Rwanda has recorded a reduction in child undernutrition, with stunting declining from 33 per cent in 2020 to 27 per cent in 2025, according to the (2021-2025) Demographic and Health Survey (DHS).

The results of DHS 2025 were announced on Wednesday, December 17.

Carried out by the national institute of statistics, the DHS is designed to provide data for monitoring the population and health situation in Rwanda.

The 2025 edition of the study showed that the burden of stunting has reduced both in scale and geographic spread.

In 2020, stunting prevalence exceeded 30 per cent in 20 districts, but by 2025 the number reduced to 11 districts, reflecting the impact of sustained nutrition and health interventions over the past five years, according to officials.

Wasting, an indicator of acute malnutrition, declined from 8 per cent to 6 per cent, pointing to improved early detection and treatment, while the proportion of underweight children remained unchanged over the period.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister of Health, Sabin Nsanzimana, said stunting cannot be addressed in isolation, noting that it is closely linked to other problems including teenage pregnancy (which increased from 5 per cent to 8 per cent, in same timeframe), and neonatal mortality (decreased from 19 per cent to 17 per cent).

"These indicators form a single, interconnected set. For those working in the sector, the linkages are clear," he said.

While acknowledging the progress made, the minister stressed that the current rate of decline falls short of government targets.

"The reduction from 33 per cent to 27 per cent represents about a one per cent drop each year, which is not different from what we have seen over the last 10 years. Our ambition, however, is to reduce stunting by three percentage points annually. That means we must increase our efforts threefold compared to what we are doing now," he said.

Despite the overall improvement, stunting remains high in parts of the country. Gicumbi District recorded the highest prevalence at 38.8 per cent, followed by Burera (37.6 per cent) and Ngororero (35.8 per cent).

Other districts with stunting rates above 30 per cent include Rutsiro (33.8 per cent), Karongi (33.5 per cent), Rubavu (33.1 per cent), Gisagara (33.2 per cent), Nyabihu (32.7 per cent), Musanze (31.9 per cent), Kirehe (31.7 per cent) and Rusizi (31 per cent).

To respond to the challenge, the government is already implementing a two-year national plan aimed at reducing stunting, but officials say the latest data will prompt a reassessment of current strategies.

"With these numbers, we will likely go back and rethink our plans, identify what is working, analyse the data more deeply, and focus on districts that are still in the red and yellow, while sustaining gains in those that are in the green," the minister added.