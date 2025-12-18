Namibia: Swakopmund Magistrate's Court Postpones Bail Hearing for Rape Accused

The Swakopmund Magistrate's Court could not proceed with a formal bail hearing for businessman Sydney Halupe on Wednesday after a "competent" state prosecutor was absent, leaving him in custody.

Halupe (33), who recently ran as an independent candidate in the regional council elections and is known for his sporting profile, is facing charges of raping a 20-year-old woman in Swakopmund.

Erongo police spokesperson inspector Serafine Kandjimi has confirmed that Halupe was arrested at Swakopmund on 12 December following a report of an alleged rape that occurred on 1 December at Nonidas.

"It is alleged that the suspect unlawfully and intentionally had sexual intercourse with the victim without her consent," Inspector Kandjimi says.

The complainant, a 20-year-old Namibian female, reported the incident shortly after it occurred.

The suspect made his first appearance in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court on 15 December, where the case was postponed to 17 December for a scheduled bail application.

On 17 December, the court again postponed the matter to 23 December for the same purpose after the state was unable to provide a competent prosecutor to conduct the hearing.

Halupe is remanded in custody.

The police have said the investigation is ongoing.

