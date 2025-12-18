Rwanda: What Stood Out in Rwanda's Latest Health Survey

The National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) released the 2025 Rwanda Demographic and Health Survey (RDHS) on December 17 in Kigali, showing progress as well as challenges in a number of areas.

The survey is designed to provide data for monitoring the population and health situation in Rwanda

The New Times, in this article, takes a look at the findings that stood out in DHS 2025.

1. Fertility rate falls

The survey indicated that the total fertility rate among women aged 15 to 49 has decreased to 3.7 children, down from 4.1 in 2019-2020. Meanwhile, 64 percent of married women now utilize modern family planning methods, an increase from 58 percent previously.

2. Teen pregnancies rise

Teenage pregnancies among girls aged 15 to 19 rose to 8 percent, compared with 5 percent in 2019 to 2020.

Health minister Dr. Nsanzimana noted that though about 90 percent of the survey's indicators reflect positive trends, there are three areas that require urgent attention. These are: rising teenage pregnancies, slow declines in neonatal mortality, and persistent stunting.

He urged government institutions and partners to treat the DHS findings as a call to action, using the data to inform policies and accelerate progress where gaps remain.

3. Maternal, child health improves

Maternal and child health indicators showed improvements. For example, the maternal mortality ratio dropped from 203 to 149 deaths per 100,000 live births. Infant mortality fell to 27 per 1,000 live births, while under-5 mortality declined to 36 per 1,000. Child nutrition also improved, with stunting among children under five decreasing from 33 percent to 27 percent.

Dr. Nsanzimana noted that stunting has declined slowly at a rate of about 1 percent per year, which is below the target of 3 percent annually.

4. Access to health services is at 98 percent

The survey showed that access to health services stands at 98 percent. The health minister welcomed the progress, but noted that improving service quality is the next challenge.

"Access is about geography. Now we must focus on service delivery, standards, time spent at facilities, and patient experience," he said.

He also called for real-time health data systems through the recently launched Health Intelligence Centre, explaining that timely information is essential for saving lives and guiding interventions.

UN Resident Coordinator Ozonnia Ojielo commended Rwanda's successful completion of DHS-7 as a demonstration of the country's commitment to accountability and evidence-based policymaking.

He noted that several countries were unable to complete their surveys due to similar funding challenges and mentioned the important support from civil society organizations and partners.