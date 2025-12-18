Namibia: Zambezi Governor Rejects Secession-Harbouring UDP Petition

Zambezi governor Dorothy Kabula-Simushi has turned away United Democratic Party (UDP) members who wanted to submit their petition demanding a dialogue with the government.

The UDP members, under the leadership of Mishake Muyongo, have hosted numerous demonstrations seeking a dialogue with the government to discuss seceding the Zambezi region from Namibia.

The UDP's third demonstration of the year follows a protest by residents in the region, who have urged the government to prevent the party from holding demonstrations calling for the region's secession.

The residents say the UDP's activities are bringing instability to the region and subsequently affecting its peace and security.

Monday's demonstration was held in support of the four traditional authorities - Mafwe, Masubia, Mashi, and Mayeyi, -who called for a ban on UDP activities in Namibia.

Kabula-Simushi says the UDP members must go back to the traditional authorities and seek their guidance on the issue, as they too have denounced themselves from their activities.

"I received all your petitions, which you handed over to me in the past, and handed them over to the respective authorities," she says.

"The petition of the traditional authorities I have also forwarded to the relevant authorities. As such, as per our tradition, if an elder has spoken, there is nothing you can say after.

"Therefore, as the governor of this region, I don't want to look like I have disrespected the traditional authorities and the community of this region. Hence, I will not be accepting your petition because our elders said they need peace, unity, and development for the Zambezi region," she says.

The UDP members in their petition, read by Leonard Malesu, once more called on president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to address the issue urgently.

He further adds that they demand the unconditional release of the Caprivi political prisoners and the return of those in diaspora.

"We demand the United Nations organise a referendum in the Caprivi Strip," he said.

In light of Kabula-Simushi not accepting their petition, UDP member Freedom Kapokola says they will not stop until they are heard.

He adds that the same traditional authorities that are denouncing themselves from their activities are the ones that started with the secession issue.

"We will send the petition through other channels even if you are not receiving our petition. We will also seek for the international communities to look into this matter because it has taken too long," he says.

