Uganda: Govt Orders Early December Salary, Pension Payments Ahead of Festive Season

The government has announced early payment of December salaries and pensions for public officers and pensioners, directing that all payments be processed by December 23, 2025, ahead of the festive season.

In a circular dated December 12, 2025, the Ministry of Public Service instructed all responsible officers in ministries, departments, agencies and local governments to ensure timely processing of the payments.

The directive was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Catherine Bitarakwate Musingwiire.

The circular cites Section B-a (9) of the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders, 2021, which provides for the payment of salaries and pensions by the 28th day of every month.

However, the ministry said the payment date had been brought forward to enable public officers and pensioners to prepare adequately for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

According to the memorandum, referenced HRM 07/142/01, the decision was taken in recognition of the financial demands associated with the festive period and the need to support public servants during that time.

The Permanent Secretary reiterated that all statutory and non-statutory deductions must be processed alongside the payments. These include Pay As You Earn, Local Service Tax, labour union check-offs and loan recoveries, which are required to be remitted simultaneously with the net salary to avoid delays.

In the same notice, Musingwiire extended festive greetings to public officers and pensioners on behalf of government, wishing them a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year 2026.

The early payment is expected to offer financial relief to thousands of public servants and pensioners, allowing them to meet household needs and festive expenses.

Accounting officers have been urged to comply fully with the directive to ensure smooth and timely disbursement of funds.