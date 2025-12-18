Uganda: Museveni Urges Mityana Voters to Back NRM for Faster Development

NRM presidential flag bearer Museveni has called on voters in Mityana District to reassess their political choices ahead of the 2026 general elections, warning that electing opposition Members of Parliament could slow down development in the area.

The President made the remarks during a mobilisation rally in Mityana as part of his wider campaign tour of the Greater Mubende sub-region.

Despite heavy morning rainfall, thousands of residents from across the district gathered at Ssaza Grounds in Matutuuma to welcome Museveni, with many saying they were determined to meet him and present their concerns in person.

Some residents said the downpour could not deter them from engaging with the President on issues affecting their livelihoods.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

At the rally, Mityana District NRM Chairperson John Kintu outlined several challenges facing the district, identifying poor road infrastructure as a major constraint to economic growth and service delivery.

He also raised security concerns, calling on government to establish a police station closer to Mityana Municipality to reduce response times to crime.

Kintu said residents currently travel long distances to access police services, a situation he warned has contributed to delayed interventions and, in some cases, incidents of mob justice. He urged government to prioritise improved security infrastructure to enhance safety in the district.

In his address, Museveni acknowledged government investments in infrastructure and social services in Mityana but said progress is sometimes undermined by leaders who prioritise confrontation with central government over cooperation.

He told the gathering that while government programmes are in place, effective implementation depends on collaboration between elected leaders and the state, cautioning that political wrangles often hurt ordinary citizens most.

The President urged voters to support leaders aligned with the National Resistance Movement's development agenda, saying harmony between central and local governments is essential for faster and more effective service delivery.

Museveni also stressed the importance of maintaining peace, describing it as the foundation of economic growth and social stability.

He told residents that peace enables communities to farm, trade and educate their children, urging them to safeguard it as a key national asset.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On health services, the President reassured residents that Mityana has not been neglected, saying government plans are underway to further strengthen health facilities in the district to improve access to quality healthcare.

Museveni has since concluded his mobilisation tour of the Greater Mubende sub-region and is expected to proceed to Masaka District as he continues his nationwide campaign ahead of the 2026 general elections.