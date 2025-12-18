Uganda: Museveni Urges Greater Mubende Journalists to Promote Government Programmes

President Museveni has urged journalists from Greater Mubende to prioritise reporting on government programmes and local development issues, saying the media plays a critical role in promoting Uganda's economic opportunities.

Museveni, who is also the National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential flag bearer, made the remarks during a meeting with journalists at his residence in Kisozi after concluding his presidential campaign activities in the Greater Mubende sub-region.

During the media briefing, the President advised journalists to actively promote key government initiatives, including Uganda's regional market opportunities, arguing that such coverage would help citizens better understand the country's economic direction.

He cautioned media practitioners against spending disproportionate time on foreign affairs and international entertainment while neglecting local issues.

Museveni said he had observed journalists focusing heavily on foreign sports and political symbolism instead of highlighting Uganda's achievements and market opportunities, questioning why issues of national economic importance received limited coverage.

The President also urged journalists to embrace Pan-Africanism and demonstrate love for the country by producing documentaries and content that showcase Uganda's history, resources and development potential.

Museveni further criticised what he described as an overemphasis on entertainment-driven programming at the expense of informative content, warning that such trends leave the public poorly informed about Africa's history and socio-economic realities.

He said this lack of contextual reporting was a source of concern, particularly given the media's influence on younger generations.

Greater Mubende comprises five districts: Mubende, Mityana, Kiboga, Kassanda and Kyankwanzi.