Uganda: Government Launches Science-Led Plan to Tackle Busoga's Socio-Economic Challenges

The Government of Uganda has launched a science-driven initiative aimed at delivering sustainable solutions to long-standing socio-economic challenges in the Busoga sub-region.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MoSTI), the programme was launched with a week-long think-tank symposium bringing together policymakers, scientists, development experts, cultural leaders and local stakeholders to generate practical, research-based interventions tailored to Busoga's development needs.

While officially opening the symposium, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Monica Musenero, said science must be central to solving complex development challenges, including those facing Busoga.

She said the current era demands scientific solutions across sectors if meaningful and lasting change is to be achieved.

Dr Musenero noted that Busoga was once among the top four regions contributing significantly to Uganda's Gross Domestic Product, but recent assessments now place it among the country's most poverty-stricken sub-regions.

She said the sharp decline highlights the need for evidence-based, innovative and sustainable interventions.

She identified poverty as the region's most pressing challenge, warning that it has triggered other social problems such as teenage pregnancies, high school dropout rates and low household incomes.

According to the minister, science-backed solutions provide a practical pathway to reversing these trends.

The initiative is expected to feed into the Busoga Strategic Development Plan, which stakeholders say will focus on transforming community mindsets while equipping residents with skills in enterprise selection, particularly in agribusiness.

The Minister for Gender, Women and Children Affairs in the Busoga Kingdom, Joyce Abaliwano, pointed to weaknesses in agricultural practices in the region, saying many farmers still rely on rudimentary methods.

She said farmers often grow multiple crops on small pieces of land without guidance on profitability, noting that focused enterprise selection could significantly improve incomes.

Officials from the Office of the President said the initiative is designed to accelerate productivity by aligning scientific research with real community needs.

Dr Joshua Isiko, in charge of Productive Acceleration at the Office of the President, said the strategic plan will help identify and promote the most viable agricultural enterprises for Busoga, adding that scientific research will determine which crops offer the best returns for farmers.

Presidential advisors on agribusiness also welcomed the programme, describing it as a deliberate strategy to uplift regions lagging behind economically.

Presidential Advisor on Agribusiness Dr Hilary Emmanuel Musoke said the science-led approach will play a key role in revitalising livelihoods and boosting household incomes.

He said the programme began in the Bukedi sub-region and will be rolled out to other regions as part of a broader effort to promote inclusive economic empowerment.

The week-long symposium is expected to produce actionable recommendations to guide long-term development interventions in Busoga, with a strong focus on innovation, productivity and inclusive economic growth.