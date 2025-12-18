South Africa: Shebeshxt Denied Bail After Alleged Road Rage Attack

Lehlogonolo Chauke was denied bail on Wednesday for charges including attempted murder, robbery, assault and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The magistrate ruled Lehlogonolo violated bail conditions and would disturb public order, so he remains in custody until February 2026.

Popular Lekompo star Lehlogonolo Chauke was denied bail at Polokwane Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old musician is better known as Shebeshxt. He is facing serious charges after an alleged road-rage incident in October.

Lehlogonolo faces three counts of attempted murder. He is charged with negligent discharge of a firearm and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

He also faces two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The state told the court that Lehlogonolo committed some of the alleged crimes while he was already out on bail for another matter. This was against his bail conditions.

His bail conditions stated that he must not commit any Schedule 1 offence.

The court found that Lehlogonolo showed serious disregard for the law. The magistrate ruled that if he was released, he would likely disturb public order again.

Lehlogonolo will now spend Christmas and New Year in custody.

His case will return to court on 18 February 2026.