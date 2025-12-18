South Africa: Lasizwe Checks Into Mental Wellness Retreat Again

17 December 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Rorisang Modiba
  • YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza said Tuesday he checked into a mental wellness retreat for a few weeks to focus on wellbeing.
  • Lasizwe Dambuza has checked into mental wellness retreats every year since 2021.

YouTuber and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza has checked himself into a mental wellness facility.

He shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Lasizwe said he will be taking a break from social media for the next few weeks to focus on his wellbeing.

He said his management team will be handling his social media accounts while he is away.

"I checked myself into a mental wellness retreat for the next couple of weeks. I've handed over my social media accounts to my management and they will be the ones managing it during my stay here," he wrote.

"I'm surrounded by professional help and can't wait to come home stronger and ready to kick off the new year stronger."

This has become an annual routine for Lasizwe. He has checked into a mental wellness retreat every year since 2021 around this time of year.

Lasizwe has previously spoken openly about his mental health struggles.

When he checked into a retreat in December 2024, he shared that despite his success, he was dealing with depression and anxiety.

"I'm going on a mental wellness retreat because I suffer from depression and anxiety. This is very overwhelming for me," he said at the time.

"I want to be present. I want to be surrounded by doctors, psychologists, peace and nature to help me process this milestone."

Fans have widely praised the star's openness. Many have applauded him for putting his mental health first.

