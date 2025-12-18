Somalia: Speaker of Somali Parliament Meets Saudi Ambassador to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Speaker of the House of the People of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madoobe), met on Wednesday with Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Somalia, Ahmed bin Mohammed Almowallad, in a productive discussion aimed at deepening the historic ties between the two nations.

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation in supporting Somalia's state institutions, parliamentary development, and collaboration on political and socio-economic progress.

Ambassador Almowallad praised the Somali Speaker and Parliament for their efforts in building legislative institutions and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to supporting Somalia's development, stability, and reconstruction.

Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur expressed gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its longstanding support, highlighting its role in humanitarian aid, social services development, and backing both the government and the Somali people.

The session concluded with mutual understanding and a pledge to continue close cooperation, serving the interests of both countries and their citizens.