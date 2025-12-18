Somalia: Speaker of Somali Parliament Meets Saudi Ambassador to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

17 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Speaker of the House of the People of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madoobe), met on Wednesday with Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Somalia, Ahmed bin Mohammed Almowallad, in a productive discussion aimed at deepening the historic ties between the two nations.

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation in supporting Somalia's state institutions, parliamentary development, and collaboration on political and socio-economic progress.

Ambassador Almowallad praised the Somali Speaker and Parliament for their efforts in building legislative institutions and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to supporting Somalia's development, stability, and reconstruction.

Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur expressed gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its longstanding support, highlighting its role in humanitarian aid, social services development, and backing both the government and the Somali people.

The session concluded with mutual understanding and a pledge to continue close cooperation, serving the interests of both countries and their citizens.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.