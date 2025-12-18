Sudan: No Sudanese Citizen to Be Denied Identity Documents, Even If Facing Criminal Complaints - TSC President

Port Sudan, December 17, 2025 (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, on Wednesday inaugurated the General (Police) Khalid Hassan Mohi-Eddin Center for the Issuance of Identity Documents, in the presence of the Ministers of Interior, Finance, and Justice, as well as senior executive and security officials.

Al-Burhan congratulated members of the Sudanese Police Force nationwide on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of Sudanese Police Day, commending their national role in maintaining security and stability.

TSC President directed authorities to facilitate procedures and ensure the issuance of all identity documents to citizens, stressing that "no Sudanese citizen should be denied identity papers, even if criminal complaints have been filed against them," describing such documents as legitimate legal rights. He also expressed appreciation for the opening of the new center, describing it as a major institutional achievement.

Al-Burhan further expressed his gratitude to the State of Qatar, its leadership, government, and people, for their continued support to Sudan and their valued contribution to the successful completion of this project.

He also praised the resilience, sacrifices, and steadfastness of the Sudanese people in support of the Armed Forces and allied forces as they wage the "Battle of Dignity and Honour" to defeat the rebel terrorist militia and safeguard the country's unity, sovereignty, security, and national gains.