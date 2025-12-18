Sudan: No Sudanese Citizen to Be Denied Identity Documents, Even If Facing Criminal Complaints - TSC President

17 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, December 17, 2025 (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, on Wednesday inaugurated the General (Police) Khalid Hassan Mohi-Eddin Center for the Issuance of Identity Documents, in the presence of the Ministers of Interior, Finance, and Justice, as well as senior executive and security officials.

Al-Burhan congratulated members of the Sudanese Police Force nationwide on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of Sudanese Police Day, commending their national role in maintaining security and stability.

TSC President directed authorities to facilitate procedures and ensure the issuance of all identity documents to citizens, stressing that "no Sudanese citizen should be denied identity papers, even if criminal complaints have been filed against them," describing such documents as legitimate legal rights. He also expressed appreciation for the opening of the new center, describing it as a major institutional achievement.

Al-Burhan further expressed his gratitude to the State of Qatar, its leadership, government, and people, for their continued support to Sudan and their valued contribution to the successful completion of this project.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He also praised the resilience, sacrifices, and steadfastness of the Sudanese people in support of the Armed Forces and allied forces as they wage the "Battle of Dignity and Honour" to defeat the rebel terrorist militia and safeguard the country's unity, sovereignty, security, and national gains.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.