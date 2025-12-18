South Africa: Severe Weather Warning Issued for KwaZulu-Natal Coast - South African News Briefs - December 18, 2025

KwaZulu-Natal Residents Warned of Heavy Rain and Flash Flood Risk

Residents along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline have been warned to prepare for heavy rainfall and severe weather expected, reports EWN. The South African Weather Service issued Level 2 and Level 5 alerts. Provincial cooperative governance spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said the province is likely to experience severe thunderstorms that could result in flooding of roads, settlements, and low-lying bridges, as well as excessive lightning, strong damaging winds, and small to large hail in populated areas. The Level 2 warning applies from Port Shepstone to Richards Bay, where disaster management teams will closely monitor conditions, particularly in areas already affected by weather-related incidents.

ActionSA Leader Vows Tough Action on Joburg Building Hijackings

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has vowed to take a tough stance against criminal syndicates responsible for the hijacking of buildings in Johannesburg, reports SABC News. Mashaba said that he has detailed records of the kingpins orchestrating the illegal occupations along with their international affiliates. His remarks come as the city grapples with widespread illegal occupation of abandoned and vacant public and private properties. Mashaba also expressed condolences to the family of DJ Warras, who was shot dead in the Johannesburg CBD. DJ Warras's death is suspected to be linked to efforts to combat building hijackings in the Johannesburg CBD.

Rand Water Starts Phase Two Maintenance

Rand Water has completed the first phase of its maintenance programme and will begin the second phase, reports EWN. The water supplier has been conducting proactive infrastructure maintenance on various systems across the province since December 13. The utility warned that some residents may experience intermittent or no water supply during the repair period. Spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said the planned maintenance is aimed at rebuilding and upgrading critical systems to meet rising demand, particularly in Gauteng, where rapid population growth continues to place pressure on the water supply.

