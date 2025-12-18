Tunisia: Anniversary of Revolution - Popular March in Tunis

17 December 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, Dec. 17 — A popular march in support of the July 25 process and President Kais Saied took, place Wednesday at Habib Bourguiba avenue in Tunis. The march was called by political parties and activists in commemoration of the 15th anniversary of the Revolution.

Politicians, MPs and official personalities, including Speaker of the Assembly of People's Representatives Ibrahim Bouderbala, civil socity activists and supporters of the July 25 process among citizens marched, waving banners calling for prosecuting those "traitors."

