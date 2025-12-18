Uganda: Mao Calls for Trauma Healing, Social Justice in Post-Conflict Northern Uganda

The president of the Democratic Party (DP) and Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao, has urged renewed national focus on trauma healing, social justice, and economic recovery in northern Uganda, stressing that while the guns of war may be silent, its effects continue to shape lives.

Speaking during the Laroo-Pece Parliamentary Debate hosted by NBS Television on Wednesday, Mao reflected on his own rise from humble beginnings in Bwobo, a remote village where motor vehicles were so rare that children would stop digging to wave at passing cars. He encouraged young people to believe in their potential to compete with the privileged.

"My background didn't stop me. I ended up at Namilyango College and became a top student. This means you can bring out your best and compete with those who are privileged," he said.

Mao recounted his decade-long parliamentary service (1996-2006) and advocacy for an end to armed conflict in northern Uganda. He noted that despite the return of peace, the region continues to grapple with poverty and unmet basic needs.

"Young people have their dreams. War disrupts dreams. The guns are now silent, but the war isn't over because people still can't afford basic needs," he said.

On transitional justice, Mao proposed shifting oversight from the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to ensure a structured, professional response to trauma, particularly in the Acholi sub-region.

"What we need is a consistent and effective response to trauma. Victims in Acholi are almost like a tribe on their own. We need to bring them back into the community," Mao said.

Mao's political journey spans more than 20 years, including two presidential bids in 2011 and 2021. His 2022 appointment as Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs returned him to Parliament after a 16-year absence.

In the upcoming Laroo-Pece parliamentary race, Mao will contest against Rev. Fr. Charles Onen, the incumbent MP, as well as Samuel Okello (DF), Simon Opoka (UPC), Tony Kitara (NRM), and independents Charles Odokonyero and Charles Onen. The contest follows the creation of Laroo-Pece constituency after Gulu Municipality was elevated to city status, setting the stage for continued political competition in the region.