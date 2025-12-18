Uganda: Govt Warns of of Shrinking Clean Water Resources Amid Growing Population

The Assistant Commissioner for Water Resources Planning and Regulation at the Ministry of Water and Environment, Richard Musota, has warned that access to clean and safe water in Uganda is increasingly under threat due to population growth, environmental degradation, and unsustainable water use practices.

Speaking during Spotlight Uganda hosted by Sanyuka Television on Wednesday under the theme; "Access to Clean and Safe Water," Musota emphasized the fundamental role water plays in human existence and development, noting that although water has existed since the creation of the world, its availability per person continues to decline.

"When God created the world, the first thing was water. He then separated it into seas, oceans, lakes, and rivers. The amount of water we have does not increase, but the population does," he said.

Musiramu explained that while Uganda is endowed with significant water resources, the quality and accessibility of clean water are steadily diminishing due to human activities. Poor waste management, pollution of water bodies, deforestation, wetland encroachment, and inefficient water use were cited as major contributors to the crisis.

"Clean water is reducing because of the way we use it. Everything we rely on uses water, including our own bodies," he said.

Musota stressed that water is not only essential for drinking and sanitation, but also underpins agriculture, energy production, industry, and ecosystem sustainability. He cautioned that continued misuse and contamination of water resources could undermine public health, food security, and economic growth.

Musota called for collective responsibility in protecting water sources, urging communities, institutions, and local governments to adopt sustainable water management practices.

He also highlighted the Ministry of Water and Environment's ongoing efforts in regulation, planning, and conservation to ensure equitable and sustainable access to water for current and future generations.

He further encouraged the public to embrace water conservation measures, protect wetlands and catchment areas, and support government policies aimed at safeguarding Uganda's water resources.