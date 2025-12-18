Uganda Breweries Extends Relief Support to Families Devastated By Landslides in Sebei Region

When the hills above his home began to rumble on the night of 29 September 2025, Mr. Francis Mangusho of Tuikat Sub-county, Kween District, barely had time to react. His house--where he lived with his wife and two children--together with the farm that sustained his family, was swept away by mudslides triggered by heavy rains.

Recalling the aftermath, Mangusho speaks of the despair that followed the loss of his home, one of his children, crops, and personal belongings.

"We are grateful to be alive, but we are working to rebuild our lives," he says.

Between 29 September and 1 November 2025, the Sebei sub-region experienced four major landslides across Kapchorwa, Kween, and Bukwo districts. The disasters left families displaced, property destroyed, and several people dead or unaccounted for. Many households remain in urgent need of shelter, food, and medical support as they struggle to rebuild from scratch.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In response, Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has extended emergency relief support to 60 affected families, delivering essential food items, blankets, and additional supplies donated by UBL staff.

"We sympathise deeply with the affected families and felt compelled to stand with the community during this difficult time. Uganda Waragi has always embodied the true Ugandan spirit--a spirit of togetherness, community, and showing up for one another. Whether in moments of celebration or hardship, that spirit comes alive," said Joseph Kawuki, Agribusiness Manager at Uganda Breweries.

Uganda Breweries has long-standing ties with the Mt. Elgon community, sourcing barley and sorghum from farmers in the region. Earlier this year, the company launched the Elgon Pamoja Partnership, a collective action programme focused on protecting the Mt. Elgon catchment area through nature-based solutions aimed at strengthening water security and improving household resilience.

"Supporting affected families is one way of embodying the true Ugandan spirit as we celebrate 60 years of existence. Through our 60th anniversary campaign, 'So UG So 60', we aim to help families rebuild and recover sustainably. These supplies were selected based on immediate needs on the ground, and we hope they bring some comfort as families begin to pick up their lives," said Hilda Aguti, Marketing Manager - Mainstream Spirits.

Environmental experts warn that without long-term interventions--such as planting indigenous trees, terracing, trenching, and adopting sustainable farming practices--the region will continue to face recurrent mudslides.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Elgon Pamoja Partnership seeks to address these challenges through soil and water conservation, increased tree cover, biogas adoption to reduce deforestation, and expanded rainwater harvesting for homes and farms.

"The Mt. Elgon region is not only a critical catchment area but also home to farming communities within our value chain, from whom we source raw materials. Supporting them during this time reflects our commitment to stand with our community," Kawuki added.

For affected families, the relief comes at a time when hope is fragile but still present.

"We appreciate Uganda Waragi for standing with us--not only in good times, but in our darkest moment. Your support reminds us that we are not alone," said Mangusho, adding that Uganda Breweries will also provide free barley seedlings to all farmers in Tuikat Sub-county.

As part of the response effort, UBL employees made personal contributions, including clothing and cash, to further support displaced families.