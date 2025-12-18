Kenya: Ruto Hosts Marginalised Groups to Mark World Minority Rights Day

Nairobi — President William Ruto hosted representatives of minority and marginalised communities at State House in an event held to mark World Minority Rights Day.

During the event, the President received a report on the status of ethnic minorities and marginalised communities, reaffirming the government's commitment to inclusion and equality.

World Minority Rights Day, observed annually, is dedicated to promoting the rights of ethnic, religious and linguistic minorities, and raising awareness of the need to protect their identity and participation in public life.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said the day reaffirms the government's renewed efforts to ensure no community is left behind.

"This day provides an important opportunity to reaffirm our collective commitment to inclusivity, equality, and justice for all Kenyans, ensuring that every community enjoys equitable access to opportunity, representation, and dignity. Let us continue working together to build a Kenya where no one is left behind," he said.