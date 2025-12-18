Somalia, Ethiopia Officials Meet in Mogadishu to Boost Bilateral Cooperation

18 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisalan Abdi Ali, met on Thursday with Ethiopia's ambassador to Somalia, Suleiman Dedefo Woshe, in Mogadishu in a bid to strengthen bilateral ties and regional cooperation.

During the high-level meeting, both officials discussed ways to advance strategic collaboration across multiple sectors, including trade, investment, and economic development.

They also focused on enhancing joint efforts to maintain peace and security in the Horn of Africa, highlighting the importance of coordinated responses to regional challenges such as terrorism, cross-border crime, and political instability.

The discussions emphasized the longstanding relationship between the two neighboring countries and explored opportunities to deepen economic partnerships and infrastructure projects.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to working closely together to foster stability, prosperity, and stronger bilateral relations for the benefit of their peoples.

Somalia and Ethiopia, sharing a long border and historical ties, have in recent years intensified diplomatic and security cooperation, particularly in efforts to combat extremist groups and support regional development initiatives.

