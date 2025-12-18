Somalia, Djibouti Defence Chiefs Hold Talks On Security Cooperation in Mogadishu

18 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Defence Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi held talks on Wednesday in Mogadishu with his Djiboutian counterpart, Hassan Omar Mohamed, focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation in security and defence, officials said.

The Djiboutian defence minister arrived in the Somali capital to attend the 35th Ordinary Session of the Council of Defence and Security Ministers of the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF), a regional mechanism aimed at promoting peace and stability.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed ways to enhance strategic collaboration on security and defence, as well as broader regional coordination to address shared challenges and support stability in the Horn of Africa.

Fiqi praised Djibouti's longstanding role in Somalia's state-building efforts, particularly its contribution to the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), describing Djibouti's involvement as a sign of sustained support and strong fraternal ties between the two neighbouring countries.

The talks were attended by Somali National Army Chief Major General Odowaa Yusuf Rage, Djibouti's ambassador to Somalia, Mohamed Ibrahim Yusuf, and senior officials from both delegations, according to officials.

