Kenya: Kitui Assistant Chief Arrested Over Neglect of Duty Over Issuance of Burial Permit

18 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Police have arrested an assistant chief in Kitui County on charges of neglecting official duty after investigators found he issued a burial permit without the legally required medical documentation.

Detectives from Tseikuru Sub-County apprehended the Assistant Chief of Kamuthanga Sub-Location, following reports that he authorized a burial before obtaining a medical certificate confirming the cause of death.

"This arrest arises from reports indicating that the assistant chief issued a burial permit without first securing a medical certificate confirming the cause of death," the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement Wednesday.

"Such oversight is a serious violation of protocol that ensures public safety and compliance with legal standards."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Following a thorough investigation, the case file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

After review, the ODPP concurred with the investigating officer's recommendation to charge the administrator with Neglect of Official Duty, Contrary to Section 128, as read with Section 36 of the Penal Code.

As a result of these findings,DCI said he was taken into custody and brought before Kyuso Law Court.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was subsequently granted bail set at Sh70,000.

The case is scheduled for mention on January 7, 2026."

Under Kenyan law, assistant chiefs are required to ensure all deaths are properly documented before burial, a safeguard intended to prevent concealment of criminal acts and to protect public health.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.