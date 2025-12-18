Kenya: Kitui Assistant Chief Arrested Over Neglect of Duty Over Issuance of Burial Permit

Nairobi — Police have arrested an assistant chief in Kitui County on charges of neglecting official duty after investigators found he issued a burial permit without the legally required medical documentation.

Detectives from Tseikuru Sub-County apprehended the Assistant Chief of Kamuthanga Sub-Location, following reports that he authorized a burial before obtaining a medical certificate confirming the cause of death.

"This arrest arises from reports indicating that the assistant chief issued a burial permit without first securing a medical certificate confirming the cause of death," the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement Wednesday.

"Such oversight is a serious violation of protocol that ensures public safety and compliance with legal standards."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Following a thorough investigation, the case file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

After review, the ODPP concurred with the investigating officer's recommendation to charge the administrator with Neglect of Official Duty, Contrary to Section 128, as read with Section 36 of the Penal Code.

As a result of these findings,DCI said he was taken into custody and brought before Kyuso Law Court.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was subsequently granted bail set at Sh70,000.

The case is scheduled for mention on January 7, 2026."

Under Kenyan law, assistant chiefs are required to ensure all deaths are properly documented before burial, a safeguard intended to prevent concealment of criminal acts and to protect public health.