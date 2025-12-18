Kenya: State Pledges Sustainable Financing for Universities

Nairobi — The government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening higher education through sustainable funding models and strategic partnerships.

Higher Education and Research Principal Secretary Beatrice Inyangala said the government's new funding framework is designed to ensure that no deserving student is denied access to education due to financial constraints.

She was speaking at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) in Bondo during the institution's 13th graduation ceremony.

The Principal Secretary noted that her ministry is working to streamline processes, enhance efficiency, and strengthen accountability to ensure that every shilling allocated to higher education reaches its intended beneficiaries.

Inyangala also called on the private sector, corporate organisations, and philanthropists to support higher education through scholarships, internships, apprenticeships, and research collaborations.

She added that partnerships between universities and industry not only give back to society but also help build a pipeline of skilled, ethical, and future-ready graduates.

Addressing the ceremony, JOOUST University Council Vice Chairperson Ambei Ligabo expressed concern over reduced capitation, delayed funding, and rising operational costs, noting that these challenges have strained public universities.

He said the situation has adversely affected infrastructure development, staffing, research funding, and the overall quality of education, adding that universities cannot thrive without adequate, reliable, and sustainable resources.

JOOUST Chancellor Shem Wandiga also addressed the gathering, reaffirming the university's commitment to strengthening partnerships with government, industry, development agencies, local communities, and society at large.