Uganda: Independent Candidate Charles Odokonyero Says Will Improve Healthcare, Market Functionality in Laroo-Pece

Independent parliamentary candidate Charles Odokonyero has outlined his vision for the newly created Laroo-Pece constituency, emphasizing the need for efficient institutions, accessible healthcare, and a thriving local market.

Speaking during the Laroo-Pece Parliamentary Debate hosted by NBS Television on Wednesday, Odokonyero stressed the importance of proper follow-up and accountability in public services.

"If there are no drugs in our hospitals, the follow-up must be very effective, and that's where I come in," he said, highlighting his focus on improving healthcare delivery in the constituency.

Odokonyero also pointed to the need for strong, functional institutions to support the growing population and economy.

"We are the constituency with the biggest institutions in the city. We need them to function very well," he said.

Odokonyero further emphasized the importance of the local market, noting, "We have a very big market in Laroo-Pece. We should ensure it functions in a way that doesn't oppress our mothers."

Odokonyero is set to face a competitive field, including Democratic Party President and Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs Norbert Mao, Samuel Okello of the Democratic Front (DF), Simon Opoka of the Uganda People's Congress (UPC), Tony Kitara of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), and incumbent MP Rev. Fr. Charles Onen, who is also running as an independent.

Fr. Charles Onen first entered parliament in 2021, defeating five other candidates to become the pioneer MP for Laroo-Pece following the elevation of Gulu Municipality to city status.

The municipality was subsequently divided into two constituencies: Laroo-Pece and Bar-Dege-Layibi. Onen had been granted a five-year leave by the Gulu Catholic Archdiocese on October 1, 2020, to pursue active politics.

Odokonyero's campaign highlights a message of effective governance and service delivery, aiming to ensure that both institutions and markets in Laroo-Pece meet the needs of residents.