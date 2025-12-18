Uganda: Clean and Safe Water Prioritized As Driver of Uganda's Socio-Economic Development

Government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all citizens have access to clean and safe water as a key driver of socio-economic development.

Speaking during Spotlight Uganda hosted by Sanyuka Television on Wednesday under the theme; "Access to Clean and Safe Water," Eng. Paul Kato, the Manager of the Water and Sanitation Development Facility (Central) under the Ministry of Water and Environment, emphasized government efforts to expand water access across the country.

Kato underscored that access to clean water remains a fundamental priority for government, noting that reliable water supply is critical for public health, economic productivity, and improved living standards.

"The government wants everyone to have access to clean water at all times. We are committed to expanding access to clean water to drive development in our communities and across the country," he said.

Kato highlighted that the Ministry of Water and Environment, through various programs and development facilities, continues to invest in water infrastructure, particularly in underserved rural and urban areas.

These interventions include the construction and rehabilitation of water supply systems, promotion of sustainable water management practices, and strengthening partnerships with development partners and local governments.

Kato also pointed out that improved access to clean and safe water significantly reduces the burden of waterborne diseases, enhances sanitation and hygiene, and contributes to better education and livelihoods, especially for women and children who are often most affected by water scarcity.