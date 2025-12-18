South Africa: Minister Simelane to Conduct Oversight Visit to Free State Housing Project

17 December 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Human Settlements Minister, Thembi Simelane, is expected to conduct an oversight visit to the Baken Park Catalytic Housing Project located in Bethlehem in the Free State today, Thursday, 18 December 2025.

"The project, expected to cost over R370 million, is a mixed-income residential development which to yield 1248 housing units on completion. These include First Home Finance, Breaking New Ground (BNG), and social housing. Already one hundred serviced sites have been released for First Home Finance, thus enabling the missing middle to build houses for themselves," the Department of Human Settlements said in a statement.

The Minister will be joined on her oversight visit by Free State Premier Ma-Queen Letsoha-Mathae.

According to the department, the project represents a strategic intervention aligned with national and provincial priorities to accelerate housing delivery, promote spatial transformation, and stimulate inclusive economic growth.

The in-loco inspection will be led by MEC for CoGTA and Human Settlements, Saki Mokoena, and the Executive Mayor of Dihlabeng Local Municipality, Tseki Tseki.

