Kenya: Treasury Seeks Public Input On 2026/27 Tax Proposals

Nairobi — The National Treasury has invited members of the public and stakeholders to submit proposals on tax policy changes for the 2026/27 financial year, as the government begins preparations for the next budget cycle.

In a public notice, the Treasury said the process is anchored in constitutional and legal requirements on public participation, including Article 201 of the Constitution on openness and accountability in public finance and Article 232 on citizen involvement in policymaking.

The exercise is also guided by the Public Finance Management Act, which mandates public participation in the budget-making process.

"The National Treasury invites members of the public and stakeholders to submit tax policy proposals for the FY 2026/27 Budget," the notice said.

The Treasury said the submissions will help shape tax measures aimed at strengthening revenue mobilisation while supporting equitable and sustainable economic growth.

According to the notice, proposals should focus on specific amendments to existing tax laws for consideration in the Finance Bill 2026 and must align with the government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Contributors are required to clearly identify the tax law and specific provisions proposed for amendment, outline the issue to be addressed, and provide justification supported by evidence or analysis to aid evaluation.

The call is open to a wide range of stakeholders, including national and county governments, civil society organisations, professional bodies, private sector players, religious institutions and other interested parties.