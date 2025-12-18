Namibia: Govt Gives Overstaying Foreign Nationals One Month's Amnesty

The government has announced a month-long amnesty period for foreign nationals who have overstayed their immigration permit visas in Namibia.

All foreign nationals have been granted the from 15 December to 16 January to present themselves to the nearest immigration office or border post.

This announcement was made by executive director of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Nghidinua Daniel on Monday.

"Minister Lucia lipumbu has declared an amnesty, which provides a limited opportunity to all foreign nationals who have overstayed their immigration permits/visas and/or who have entered and are in the country illegally," he says.

Daniel says such people are to present themselves to immigration authorities so they can be processed out of the country without any prosecution.

He urges such persons to present themselves voluntarily to the nearest immigration office or border post during the amnesty period.

Daniel says the ministry has noted non-compliance with the provisions of the cited law by foreign nationals who either did not enter the country through designated ports of entry, or did not present themselves to immigration officers.

"It has equally been noted that the identified violation of our Immigration Act has taken place in some cases with the involvement of Namibians," he says.

Foreign nationals who are illegally in Namibia who wish to benefit from the amnesty but do not have travel documents should report to their countries' embassies and obtain a valid emergency travel document, he says.

Daniel urges Namibians in contact with illegal foreign nationals to act promptly and responsibly and to use this once-off opportunity to resolve non-compliance.

