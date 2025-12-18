South Africa: Letter to Mahlamba Ndlopfu - a Modest Christmas Cheer for Green Shoots

I remain cautious, my leader. Curious, but unconvinced. Willing to look, but not ready to celebrate. In a country where hope has been repeatedly weaponised against the poor, undue optimism is not just naive, it is irresponsible.

Ah, Chief Dwasaho! I come bearing gifts. I have hounded you all year for failing to do right by the people of this land. We mourned the deaths of whistleblowers together, or was it just me? I exposed the duplicity of those who earn a living from the public purse yet deploy public power for private benefit. I told sections of the political establishment that their shallowness is only outweighed by their ignorance.

I crunched the numbers to expose the lie of the so-called New Dawn. I went all in to understand the characters in Khumalo Productions™, that so-called Big Five cartel parading as leadership. I laughed at those who insisted that I, a son of Mamlambo, did not matter. Yet here I am. A talking head on television and, dare I say, radio, unpacking the long-running telenovela that is South Africa's politricks (sic).

We have hardly ever agreed on anything, my leader. I am no fan of leaders who lie about their people while invoking their names. I have never been persuaded by slogans that collapse under the weight of lived reality.

But as Christmas cheer descends on the Republic of the Guptas, I...