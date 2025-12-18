Somalia Cabinet Discusses Local Elections, Approves Key Laws and Education Fund

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Thursday, focusing on the country's upcoming local elections, particularly the municipal vote scheduled later this month in the capital, Mogadishu.

The ministers also approved several laws and regulations deemed crucial for national governance.

The Interior, Federalism and Reconciliation Ministry presented a briefing on preparations for the municipal elections, including security arrangements at polling stations and the number of citizens ready to cast their ballots.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre praised the ministers for their engagement with the public and highlighted the importance of close cooperation between the government and citizens, commending their efforts to participate in election campaigns.

During the session, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Central Bank of Somalia law to strengthen financial oversight and transparency of economic institutions. It also endorsed the National Defence Bill, aimed at enhancing the capacity and responsibilities of the country's security agencies.

Ministers debated and approved the Children's Rights Bill and the Family Law Bill, both designed to protect children's rights, support families, and build a comprehensive legal framework. The bills had undergone consultations with religious scholars and were presented in detail by officials from the Attorney General's office and the Ministry of Constitutional Affairs.

The Cabinet also approved the policy and regulations of the National Education Development Fund (NEDF), aimed at improving the quality of education in Somalia and providing funding support for students across the country.