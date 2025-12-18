Africa's Finance Ministers Launch Pan-African Forum to Drive Climate-Responsive Economic Transformation

The Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Matia Kasaija, has welcomed Africa's growing collective resolve to place climate-responsive economic transformation at the centre of the continent's development agenda, saying finance ministries must play a leading role in shaping Africa's climate future.

Kasaija, who also chairs the Global Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action, made the remarks at the launch of the Pan-African Finance Ministers Forum for Climate Action during the second meeting of African Ministers of Finance held in Lusaka, Zambia.

His message was delivered on his behalf by Dr Albert Musisi, the Commissioner for Macroeconomic Policy at Uganda's Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

Kasaija said the new forum will provide a unified platform for African finance ministers to speak with one voice grounded in the continent's priorities and realities, while strengthening cooperation on climate-focused economic reforms.

He noted that the forum is expected to promote peer-to-peer learning, build institutional capacity and ensure that Africa's economic planning fully integrates climate risks, adaptation needs and the opportunities presented by green growth.

"The establishment of this forum is timely. It gives Africa a collective platform to align fiscal and economic planning with climate action, while ensuring that our development pathways remain resilient, inclusive and sustainable," Kasaija said.

He emphasized that climate action should be viewed not as a burden, but as a catalyst for economic transformation, job creation, food security, expanded access to clean energy and protection of natural assets that underpin livelihoods across the continent.

"We see climate action as a catalyst for economic transformation, creation of jobs, and enhancement of food security, expanding clean energy access, and protecting the natural assets on which our communities depend," Kasaija said, adding that finance ministries must use their fiscal power to shape macroeconomic, fiscal and financial strategies that allow Africa to thrive.

The Global Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action aims to embed climate considerations into public finance management by helping countries integrate climate action into economic policy, align national budgets with the Paris Agreement, promote carbon pricing, mobilise private finance and share best practices for building low-carbon and climate-resilient economies.

Dr Sam Mugume Koojo, a technical coordinator at the Secretariat for Uganda, said several African countries have already made progress in green budgeting and climate-focused public finance reforms.

He noted that some countries have strengthened climate budget tagging, established climate finance units and introduced innovative financing instruments such as green bonds to support climate action.

Representing Zambia's Minister of Finance, Accountant General Nsandi Manza said Africa is already experiencing the impacts of climate change with unprecedented intensity, despite being rich in natural resources, renewable energy potential and human capital.

"The reality of climate vulnerability and climate opportunity defines the purpose of our meeting. Across Africa, droughts, floods, cyclones and food insecurity are no longer distant risks," Manza said.

She warned that climate shocks are already reducing Africa's gross domestic product, straining public resources and undermining long-term development gains, but stressed that the continent remains central to the global climate solution.

Manza said Africa has an opportunity to translate its vast natural and economic potential into bankable, growth-enhancing strategies that support both climate resilience and sustainable development.

The Lusaka meeting brings together finance leaders from across Africa to chart a coordinated path for integrating climate action into fiscal policy, economic planning and long-term development strategies.