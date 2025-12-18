Liberia: Boakai Acts On NCD Controversy

-Orders full audit amid fund misuse allegations

President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Sr., has taken decisive administrative actions following recommendations submitted by a Special Investigative Committee probing operations at the National Commission on Disabilities (NCD).

Based on the Committee's findings, the President has temporarily suspended the Executive Director of the NCD, Mr. Samuel Dean, and the Deputy Executive Director, Madam Winifred Paye, pending the conclusion of a full audit into allegations of mismanagement at the Commission.

"To ensure continuity in the administration and operations of the Commission during this period, the President has appointed the following officials in acting capacities, Apostle J. Aaron Wright, Sr., Acting Executive Director, and Mr. Emary Amos Jessie, Acting Deputy Executive Director," an Executive Mansion release noted on December 16, 2025.

In addition, President Boakai has directed the General Auditing Commission (GAC) to conduct a comprehensive audit of the National Commission on Disabilities to thoroughly examine the allegations of improprieties.

The President emphasized that these actions demonstrate his Administration's commitment to accountability, transparency, and responsible governance, while fully upholding due process under the law.

Between October and December 2025, large protests were staged by visually impaired Liberians and other disability advocates at the Executive Mansion and Capitol Hill (National Legislature), and the EJS Ministerial Complex.

Protesters accused Mr. Samuel S. Dean Sr., the Executive Director of the NCD, of misusing funds, allegedly US$200,000 donated or allocated to support disability economic empowerment programs, failing to distribute resources fairly, and allegedly using some funds for private benefit, including the purchase of a vehicle.

Participants demanded an "independent investigation, greater transparency and accountability in the management of disability funds, and the removal of the NCD head."

The protests reflected broader frustration over the neglect of disabled Liberians' needs, the lack of tangible benefits from programs intended to empower persons with disabilities (PWDs), and a perceived institutional failure to safeguard their rights and welfare.

Mr. Dean strongly denied the allegations, describing the protests as politically motivated performances rather than genuine advocacy.

He clarified that the funds in question were public-sector allocations under a government program and stated that they were used for decentralizing support programs, economic empowerment initiatives, skills training, and grants across multiple counties.

The NCD leadership also maintained that critics were opposed to decentralization and that the vehicle in question was procured strictly for field operations, not for personal use.

Additionally, NCD officials accused certain individuals of exploiting vulnerable children through organized begging instead of participating in structured empowerment programs.

The unfolding NCD controversy has underscored systemic challenges facing disability inclusion in Liberia, including trust deficits, resource distribution concerns, and the urgent need for stronger accountability mechanisms within institutions tasked with protecting the rights of persons with disabilities.