Rwanda: Grandfather, 93, Travels 40 Hours to Surprise Groom At His Wedding

US-based Rwandan Jeff Mugongo went viral after sharing a deeply emotional video of his 93-year-old grandfather, Gatera, who traveled more than 9,000 miles ( approx. 14,500 kilometers) from Rwanda to surprise him at his wedding in Phoenix, Arizona in November.

The video, which has since amassed over 1.3 million views on Instagram, captures the powerful moment Mugongo spots his grandfather and breaks down in tears before embracing him.

Writing on Instagram, Mugongo revealed that, while family and friends were in on the surprise, he had no idea until the final moment.

"Grandpa flew 40 hours all the way from Rwanda to Phoenix to surprise me," he wrote, adding that despite numerous challenges including long layovers, missed flights, overnight hotel stays, and not speaking a single word of English his grandfather made it to the ceremony on time.

In the clip, the two share hugs, laughter, and a brief exchange in their native language, a moment that resonated with millions online.

In an interview with Fox 10 Phoenix, Mugongo opened up about the significance of his grandfather's presence, explaining that Gatera had always been the most consistent male figure in his life.

"He was the one who always made an effort to communicate with us and really get to know us," he said.

Mugongo admitted he never expected his grandfather to attend, especially as Gatera had recently been recovering from a stroke and had repeatedly told him his visa was delayed. However, with encouragement and support from the family, the determined nonagenarian defied the odds and made the journey.

"I couldn't control the tears. He just told me, 'Don't cry.' It was incredible to witness that, through all the odds, he showed up for my special day," he recalled.

He later reflected on the moment on Instagram, calling it a blessing. "Moments that only happen once are gifts and grace we never deserve. I thank God for this moment, and my family and friends who prayed for it to happen."

The celebration didn't end at the ceremony. In a second Instagram post, Mugongo shared a joyful video of himself and his grandfather lighting up the dance floor to Proud Mary.

"The layovers, tiredness and long-hour flights didn't stop grandpa's dance move. He stole the whole show," he wrote.

Mugongo also revealed a touching piece of advice his grandfather shared with him that day: "At the ceremony, Grandpa told me, 'Jeff, me and you need to be grateful and joyful."'

Reflecting on the experience, Mugongo said the gesture taught him a lasting lesson about family.

"He showed me that no matter what, you show up for your family," he said, adding that it made people appreciate grandparents, their love, their strength, and how far they're willing to go.