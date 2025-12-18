Africa: Carter Efe Becomes Africa's Most-Followed Twitch Streamer After Davido Appearance

Nigerian content creator and musician, Carter Efe, real name Oderhohwo Efe, has emerged as Africa's most-followed streamer on Twitch following a blockbuster livestream featuring Afrobeats star Davido.

Efe overtook fellow Nigerian creator Adesokan Emmanuel, widely known as Shank Comics, to claim the continental record.

The surge came after his high-profile Twitch session with Davido on Wednesday, which sparked a rapid increase in followers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Metrics showed that Efe had amassed over 405,000 followers on Twitch. Shank Comics, who set the previous benchmark about six months ago, currently has around 233,000 followers, as checks by Vanguard as at Thursday confirmed this.

Efe's growth was particularly striking. From about 322,000 followers earlier in the week, he gained roughly 160,000 new followers within four days, a spike directly linked to the announcement and execution of the livestream with Davido.

The session also produced other milestones. Davido reportedly set a new record for the most-watched Twitch livestream in Africa, drawing about 83,000 viewers, and became the first African streamer to exceed 20,000 subscribers on the platform.

During the livestream, Davido connected Efe with several high-profile figures, including his wife and nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chief Priest, and even made a call-out to Twitch CEO Dan Clancy.

He also phoned Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, whose appearance thrilled viewers and added a sporting edge to the broadcast.

The stream also burst into live when fellow content creator Enzo made a surprise appearance who funnily challenged Efe to an impromptu boxing match to "prove" his loyalty to Davido's 30BG fan base.

The moment quickly went viral, generating widespread reactions across social media.

Vanguard News