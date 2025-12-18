Uganda: Black Pirates Celebrate Championship Triumph With Roke Telkom

The atmosphere at Roke Telkom headquarters was charged with excitement as the victorious Black Pirates arrived, proudly clad in their vibrant jerseys. Their arrival was met with spontaneous applause and cheers from staff, setting the tone for a heartfelt celebration of partnership, gratitude, and shared success.

Fresh from securing a thrilling championship victory, the Black Pirates paid a courtesy visit to their long-time sponsors to express appreciation for the unwavering support that has fueled their journey. The visit underscored the depth of a relationship built not merely on sponsorship, but on mutual trust, belief, and shared ambition.

As players mingled with Roke Telkom employees, the reception area transformed into a space of laughter, camaraderie, and genuine connection. Staff members who had passionately supported the team throughout the season were finally able to meet the athletes face-to-face, strengthening the bond between the brand and the team it champions.

Speaking during the visit, Roke Telkom CEO Rogers Sekaziga highlighted the significance of the moment.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"It's incredible to see how far we've come together," he said. "Every cheer from the stands reflected the dedication of our staff. Celebrating this victory with them makes it even more special. This partnership has always been about more than sponsorship--it's about building a community."

Echoing this sentiment, Black Pirates Chairperson Daniel Oboto Canowira emphasised the role Roke Telkom played in the team's success.

"Our growth and achievements wouldn't have been possible without Roke Telkom's belief in us from day one. Today is our opportunity to show just how much that support means to the team," he noted.

The visit concluded with reflections on what the championship truly represents. Sekaziga summed it up by saying, "This triumph symbolises trust, collaboration, and shared purpose. It's a journey we are all part of."

The celebration served as a powerful reminder that true sponsorship goes beyond logos and financial backing--it creates lasting bonds between a brand, its partners, and the wider community.