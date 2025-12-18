Africa: Huawei Digital Power Gathers Regional Leaders in Sharm El-Sheikh to Accelerate Inclusive Energy Transformation

Huawei Northern Africa concludes today the Huawei Northern Africa Inclusive Energy Summit 2025 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

The event, brought together more than 300 government representatives, industry customers, and ecosystem partners from across the globe. Over the two-day program, participants held deep discussions on empowering energy sovereignty, low-carbon growth, and win-win outcomes through smart PV and energy storage system (ESS), with a focus on exploring the integration of digital and power electronics technologies to advance the development of “Inclusive Energy” and accelerate Africa’s energy transformation.

Leveraging long-term R&D expertise, Huawei, together with industry ecosystem partners, is building a new power system centered on renewables, with generation, transmission, distribution, consumption, and storage fully digitalized. Through Smart Grid, Cloud & AI, Communication Network, and Security solutions, the company delivers value by improving energy efficiency, promoting renewable utilization, and ensuring grid stability and energy security, ultimately realizing “Inclusive Energy”.

Huawei launches All-Scenario Grid-forming Initiative for a more resilient, renewables-led power system

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A key highlight of the summit was the launch of Huawei’s All-Scenario Grid-forming Initiative for Africa. As wind and solar capacity rapidly expands across the region, power systems are facing new challenges in stability, reliability, and flexibility. Huawei’s initiative leverages six core grid-forming capabilities to pave the way for renewables to evolve from “supplementary” to main power sources. By dynamically regulating voltage, frequency, and power flows, these capabilities enable grids to integrate large shares of wind and solar while maintaining supply stability and quality, building a more reliable and greener power system across the region.

Philippe Wang, President of Digital Power, Huawei Northern Africa (North, West and Central Africa), commented on the broader context of energy transformation:

“Across Africa, digital and intelligent transformation is advancing at remarkable speed. At the same time, countries are striving to secure reliable, affordable, and low-carbon energy for all. The enablement of Inclusive Energy, will simultaneously drive the realization of strategies for Inclusive Connectivity, Inclusive Education, Inclusive Security, and Inclusive government and services, supporting the comprehensive socio-economic development of Africa. With our All-Scenario Grid-forming Initiative and our inclusive energy strategy, Huawei is committed to working with governments, utilities, and partners to make renewables the mainstay of the power system and to ensure that no community is left behind in the energy transformation.”

Driving Africa’s Green and Digital Future Through Strong Partnerships and High-Quality Solutions

Throughout the summit, Huawei Digital Power emphasized its commitment to “high quality”, combining its global R&D capabilities and extensive project experience with deep collaboration with local partners, policymakers, and customers to deliver high-quality products and solutions.

In Africa, weather conditions are often extreme. Coastal regions face high salinity in the air, some inland areas experience temperatures above 50°C, and desert zones contain fine dust particles that can reduce equipment efficiency by up to 30% and increase the risk of component failure. In this context, energy systems must deliver both safety and long-term reliability.

Commitment to “high quality” is not a slogan, instead, it is a responsibility that requires delivering solutions that can withstand harsh environments, maintain low failure rates and maintenance costs, and provide optimized cost per kilowatt-hour throughout the full asset lifecycle. This becomes the foundation for a greener and more sustainable energy transformation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa International Organisations ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

“Inclusive Energy is a shared development commitment,” added Philippe Wang. “By working hand in hand with our partners across Northern Africa, we are able to address many more electricity-related issues with high-quality solutions, to accelerate energy access, support industrial growth, and contribute to countries’ national goals on carbon reduction and digital transformation.”

The Huawei Northern Africa Inclusive Energy Summit reaffirmed its role as a leading platform for sharing benchmark strategies, exchanging best practices, and accelerating the adoption of Huawei’s intelligent energy solutions to promote sustainable development, strong commercial returns, and digital-intelligent transformation.

Guided by the philosophy “Go Intelligent, Win Together. In Africa, For Africa,” Huawei Digital Power will continue to deliver high-quality solutions that address Africa’s energy challenges, support governments and industries in scaling solar, energy storage, microgrids, data centers, and smart charging networks, and drive the continent’s inclusive energy transformation.