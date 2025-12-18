East Africa: Canon Expands Coral Restoration Programme Into East Africa

Nairobi — Canon has extended its coral conservation programme into East Africa, partnering with Kenya's Oceans Alive Foundation in a move that links reef restoration to the long-term sustainability of coastal economies reliant on fisheries and marine tourism.

Coral reefs, which cover less than one percent of the ocean floor but support about a quarter of all marine life, are a critical economic asset for Kenya's coastline. However, more than half of the world's reefs have been lost over the past three decades due to rising sea temperatures, pollution, overfishing and disease, placing pressure on fish stocks, shoreline protection and tourism revenues.

The East Africa initiative will focus on scaling up science-based reef restoration, community training and data-driven monitoring. Canon will support coral nurseries and permanent reef structures to boost coral propagation, while advanced imaging technology will be used to track coral growth, bleaching events and fish populations.

The data collected is expected to strengthen evidence-based conservation and support policymaking around the blue economy.

Community-led conservation groups along Kenya's North Coast, including Kuruwitu, will play a central role in the programme. Local fishers and volunteers trained in reef monitoring have reported improvements in reef structure and rising fish abundance, with direct benefits for household incomes and food security.

Canon Central and North Africa Managing Director Somesh Adukia said the initiative combines science-based conservation with community empowerment through the use of imaging technology.

Oceans Alive Foundation founder Des Bowden said the programme builds on community-led marine protection efforts first established in Kuruwitu.

Kenya's efforts to grow its blue economy are increasingly leaning on community-based conservation models as policymakers seek to balance environmental recovery with long-term economic resilience along the coast.