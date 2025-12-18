Kenya: Why Gor Mahia Players Are Struggling Midway Through Kenya Premier League

NAIROBI — Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor concedes that a number of his players are sagging under the weight of mental and physical fatigue.

The Ghanaian says playing non-stop for the past one year is taking a toll on various players.

"It is a long season and don't forget...we had like seven or so players in the national team, which is a good thing. We are proud that that they are national players. This is not to say they are fit but these guys have been playing for over a year without a break. Fatigue is not only physical but also here (mental)," Akonnor said.

Sylvester Owino, Austine Odhiambo, Chris Alpha Onyango, Ben Stanley Omondi, Byrne Omondi and Mike Kibwage are among Gor Mahia players who have been regulars in the national side, Harambee Stars.

They played in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), 2026 World Cup as well as the African Nations Championships (CHAN) -- in addition to the international friendlies that Harambee Stars have been involved in.

The players have been a cog in Akonnor's strategy for K'Ogalo who are seeking to retain their place at the apex of Kenyan football after enduring a trophyless season in the previous season -- for the first time since 2013.

However, it has not been smoothsailing for the 21-time Kenya Premier League champions who have thus far lost three games in 12.

A 1-0 triumph over Kakamega Homeboyz on Wednesday evening brought an end to a tumultuous month for K'Ogalo who had failed to win their last three matches.

It began with a 4-1 thrashing by APS Bomet at the Nyayo Stadium before a 1-0 loss to archrivals AFC Leopards at the Mashemeji Derby, a fortnight ago.

A 1-1 draw with Bandari at Mbaraki Sports Club intensified the heat on Akonnor, with a section of fans calling for his head.

The former Ghana national team tactician was mightily relieved to have resumed winning ways after the turbulent period.

"We are coming from a very difficult situation...we lost two matches and we drew. The first half we played very good...we are happy with what we did. Of course, in the second half, the opponent came back strongly...of course they are not an easy side. We are simply happy to return to winning ways," Akonnor said.

He further revealed that rethink of their playing style was also integral to the win.

"We just changed the playing style a little bit. The fullbacks needed to be inventive and it worked very well in the first half. Second half wasn't as expected because the opponent also wanted to win but of course we are very happy with the win," the ex-Asante Kotoko coach added.

Up next for K'Ogalo is a duel with Nairobi United who are debuting in the Kenya Premier League.

The last time between the two sides was in FKF Cup where the newbies won 2-1 to book their ticket to the Confederations Cup.