Kenya: What Next for KCB Forward Etemesi After Hattrick Against APs Bomet?

NAIROBI — Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) forward Kevin Etemesi has set his sights on the golden boot after scoring a treble against APS Bomet at the Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Etemesi says his five-star showing has whetted his appetite for more goal in the Kenya Premier League.

"I won't say how much more goals I want to score this season but these goals won't be the end of it. I want to score more in the coming games...the target is to become the top scorer," the former Nairobi City Stars player said.

Etemesi was in blazing form on Tuesday, his treble enabling the bankers to come from a goal down to eventually win 4-2.

His first was in response to Philip Wasai's opener for the law enforcers.

Cutting in from the right flank, the forward fired a sizzling shot which cannoned off the goalkeeper into the net.

The second was an acrobatic kick in the danger area, following a loose ball from a long throw.

He then completed his fairytale evening with a delightful long range on the turn, which veered past the keeper onto the right side of the net.

So delighted was the striker that he ran outside of the stadium to celebrate -- an incident he says was purely on instinct and not planned.

"I don't know...I was simply excited and before I knew it, I found myself running out of the stadium. It was a spur of the moment, I guess," Etemesi said.

He attributed the hattrick to hard work in training.

"I am so grateful to God for the hattrick today...I have been working hard in training and I am so happy that everything has finally paid off," the forward said.

The bankers have now won five straight matches, hauling them to the top of the log with 21 points.

Etemesi says the secret in the upturn of their fortunes is a retreat in Kericho where they strategised on how to plug their leaking form in the league.

"We went for camp in Kericho where the coach and the technical bench urged us to keep pushing. We talked among ourselves and indeed we vowed to work hard to change our fortunes," he revealed.

They will be hoping to maintain their winning run when they face Shabana on Monday.