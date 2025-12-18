Congo-Brazzaville: AFC/M23 Exits Uvira, Urges Mediators to Ensure Town Is Protected From Reprisals, Remilitarization

18 December 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

The AFC/M23 movement on Wednesday, December 17, begun pulling out its forces from the town of Uvira in eastern DR Congo in accordance with an announcement it made earlier this week, reports indicate.

On December 15, the AFC/M23 announced a unilateral withdrawal of its forces from Uvira, a move it referred to as a major confidence-building step aimed at advancing the Doha Peace Process and achieving a lasting solution to the conflict in eastern DR Congo. In a statement released on December 15, AFC/M23 said the decision follows "significant progress" under the Doha Peace Process, including the signing of the Doha Framework Agreement on November 15, 2025.

ALSO READ: FDLR razes village in Walikale, killing four

Footage aired on Al Jazeera on Wednesday appeared to show AFC/M23 fighters on the move from the town.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

https://x.com/WillyNG0MA/status/2001341603668246836?s=20

Lt. Col. Willy Ngoma, an AFC/M23 spokesperson, posted on X that the withdrawal was under way, saying: "For reasons of peace, our troops since this afternoon have begun to leave the city of Uvira."

ALSO READ: DR Congo coalition continues targeted extermination campaign against Banyamulenge civilians - AFC/M23

Bertrand Bisimwa, the AFCM23 rebellion's deputy coordinator, said the movement of forces would be completed by Thursday.

"The movement of the AFC/M23 forces out of Uvira is underway and will be completed by tomorrow [Thursday]. We call on the civilian population to remain calm. We request the mediators and other partners to ensure that Uvira is protected from violence, reprisals, and remilitarization."

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.