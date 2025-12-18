Congo-Brazzaville: AFC/M23 Exits Uvira, Urges Mediators to Ensure Town Is Protected From Reprisals, Remilitarization

The AFC/M23 movement on Wednesday, December 17, begun pulling out its forces from the town of Uvira in eastern DR Congo in accordance with an announcement it made earlier this week, reports indicate.

On December 15, the AFC/M23 announced a unilateral withdrawal of its forces from Uvira, a move it referred to as a major confidence-building step aimed at advancing the Doha Peace Process and achieving a lasting solution to the conflict in eastern DR Congo. In a statement released on December 15, AFC/M23 said the decision follows "significant progress" under the Doha Peace Process, including the signing of the Doha Framework Agreement on November 15, 2025.

ALSO READ: FDLR razes village in Walikale, killing four

Footage aired on Al Jazeera on Wednesday appeared to show AFC/M23 fighters on the move from the town.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

https://x.com/WillyNG0MA/status/2001341603668246836?s=20

Lt. Col. Willy Ngoma, an AFC/M23 spokesperson, posted on X that the withdrawal was under way, saying: "For reasons of peace, our troops since this afternoon have begun to leave the city of Uvira."

ALSO READ: DR Congo coalition continues targeted extermination campaign against Banyamulenge civilians - AFC/M23

Bertrand Bisimwa, the AFCM23 rebellion's deputy coordinator, said the movement of forces would be completed by Thursday.

"The movement of the AFC/M23 forces out of Uvira is underway and will be completed by tomorrow [Thursday]. We call on the civilian population to remain calm. We request the mediators and other partners to ensure that Uvira is protected from violence, reprisals, and remilitarization."