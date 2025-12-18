Uganda: High Court Races to Clear 39 Pre-Election Parliamentary Cases Ahead of 2026 Polls

The High Court is rushing to dispose of 39 pre-election parliamentary cases filed by candidates ahead of the 2026 elections, with only days left before polling.

The backlog has led Principal Judge Jane Frances Abodo to caution that some judges may need to forgo their Christmas break to conclude the cases.

Speaking during a training session for High Court judges on electoral petitions, Abodo emphasized the urgency of resolving pre-election disputes to uphold electoral integrity.

"Because of the tight timelines, some of you may not take a Christmas break. These matters must be concluded before the elections," she said.

As the Electoral Commission finalizes ballot papers for various positions, many parliamentary candidates are still awaiting court decisions.

Abodo noted that the surge in pre-election disputes necessitated targeted training for judges to prepare for both pre- and post-election petitions.

"Election cases are very sensitive. They involve public interest and security concerns, and judges must be firm, impartial and professional," she said.

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo warned judicial officers to exercise caution, noting that both local and international observers are closely monitoring how electoral cases are handled.

He stressed that the judiciary's conduct could either strengthen or undermine public confidence.

Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka called for stringent action against lawyers engaging in unethical practices, such as bribing witnesses or manipulating court processes, saying such conduct damages the credibility of electoral justice.

During the 2021 general elections, the judiciary handled 179 parliamentary election petitions. With over 2,700 candidates contesting 519 parliamentary seats in 2026, the courts anticipate a significant increase in election-related cases.

The early training and preparation of judges aim to ensure that electoral justice is delivered promptly, fairly, and free from political interference.